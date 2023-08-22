LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving multiple cars in the southwest valley.

According to police, a Tesla driver drove into a tree at Hualapai Way and Diablo Drive near Bishop Gorman High School, and 2 other cars crashed while avoiding the Tesla.

The Tesla driver was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition. The other drivers involved were not harmed, police said.

Southbound Hualapai Way traffic is being redirected.

This is an ongoing investigation.