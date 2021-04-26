Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in collision at Boulder Highway, Dalhart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Dalhart Street Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma, where he is in serious condition.

Police say around 3:42 p.m, a silver 2014 Chevrolet Spark was attempting a left-hand turn from southbound Dalhart onto southbound Boulder Highway when it struck a 2003 Mazda Tribute. The Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way.

The Mazda, which was driven by the 75-year-old, then went onto the center median of Boulder Highway, hit several large boulders and overturned.

Police say the 48-year-old driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries and remained on scene. He reportedly did not display any signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.