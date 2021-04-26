Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in collision at Boulder Highway, Dalhart

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car_crash_generic_700_1445018686048.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Dalhart Street Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma, where he is in serious condition.

Police say around 3:42 p.m, a silver 2014 Chevrolet Spark was attempting a left-hand turn from southbound Dalhart onto southbound Boulder Highway when it struck a 2003 Mazda Tribute. The Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way.

The Mazda, which was driven by the 75-year-old, then went onto the center median of Boulder Highway, hit several large boulders and overturned.

Police say the 48-year-old driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries and remained on scene. He reportedly did not display any signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories