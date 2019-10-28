Driver suspected of DUI in deadly multi-car crash due in court Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly, seven-car crash is scheduled in court Monday morning. He is facing eight charges.

The Sunday morning crash left one person dead and another in critical condition. Metro Police say Kevin Raspperry, 34, was impaired and speeding when he drove through a red light at Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard and hit a Nissan Pathfinder. That vehicles crashed into other vehicles including a RTC bus.

Four other people, including the driver of the bus, were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Police say they are frustrated with the number of deadly DUI crashes.

“The problem with these is that so many of them are preventable. It’s bad decision-making. Somebody decided to drive after they had too much to drink, and it’s going to cost somebody their life, it’s possibly going to cost a second person their life, and it’s just unacceptable,” said Captain Jason Letkiewicz, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This is the 86th traffic related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. That’s down from 118 at the same time last year.