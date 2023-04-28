Craig and Rancho has reopened to traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital and closed an intersection Friday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a driver in a white BMW rear-ended a motorcyclist stopped at the intersection of Craig Road and Rancho Drive around 4:38 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The BMW driver stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said.

Traffic was shut down at the intersection while police investigated, but has reopened.