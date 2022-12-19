LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have released new information regarding the crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now obtained a copy of the arrest reports for both women in the vehicle.

Left: Kaleah Shaelle Manning. Right: Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington. (Photo: NLVPD)

Police said that the children’s aunt, Kaleah Shaelle Manning, 25, was behind the wheel and allegedly under the influence when she hit a tree head-on. Their mother, Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington, 23, was riding in the passenger seat.

Manning’s blood alcohol level was measured at .191 on the evening of the crash. That’s more than twice the legal limit in Nevada of .08.

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were killed in the violent crash near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street on Sunday night.

Rose and Taylor Wilmer (Credit: Wilma Wilmer)

During post-crash interviews, the driver, Manning, told police her power steering was to blame when it pulled her to the left leading to the crash.

Manning also admitted to police that “me and a friend had drinks in the car,” describing the drinks as two tequila shots according to the report. Police said it’s believed that Manning and another person not in the car drank an entire bottle of tequila before the crash.

In the report, police said the two children were not in child safety seats and were both buckled in with adult restraints.

According to the report, Manning told police she had picked the children up from an unrelated birthday party and, at that time, did have two child seats in the car. But, when she was at the friend’s house, the seats were removed according to the report. Manning reportedly added that the seats belonged to another friend who wanted them back.

The passenger in the vehicle, Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington, 23, told police she didn’t have a child safety seat available because she had recently sold it.

Manning faces multiple charges including three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Washington faces charges of child neglect/ endangerment resulting in death.