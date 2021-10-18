Driver rescued from vehicle after plunging into drainage channel in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rescue crews responded Sunday night after a vehicle caught fire after crashing through a fence and plunging into a drainage channel in the northwest valley.

The driver was extricated by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews from Heavy Rescue 44.

(Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

The crash involved only a single vehicle, and the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. No burns were reported.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. just southeast of Craig Road and El Capitan Way, in a channel at Helena Avenue.

A relative of the victim called 911 after determining the location of the driver using an app called Find My Friends.

