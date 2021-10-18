Driver rescued from vehicle after plunging into drainage channel in northwest valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rescue crews responded Sunday night after a vehicle caught fire after crashing through a fence and plunging into a drainage channel in the northwest valley.

The driver was extricated by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews from Heavy Rescue 44.

  • (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
  • (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
  • (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
  • (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
  • (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
  • (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
  • (Tim Szymanski / Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

The crash involved only a single vehicle, and the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. No burns were reported.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. just southeast of Craig Road and El Capitan Way, in a channel at Helena Avenue.

A relative of the victim called 911 after determining the location of the driver using an app called Find My Friends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories