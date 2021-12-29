Driver of Krispy Kreme delivery truck faces felony hit-and-run charges, victim identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a Krispy Kreme delivery truck made his initial appearance Wednesday morning in a Las Vegas courtroom after he allegedly struck and killed a man Tuesday and then drove away from the scene to continue his deliveries.

Jeffrey Dungo appears in a Las Vegas courtroom. (KLAS-TV)

Jeffrey Dungo, 34, was arrested several hours after police were called to investigate a body found on E. Charleston Boulevard near Phyllis Street, west of Hollywood Boulevard. The man was later identified as 44-year-old Arturo Gomez.

According to the arrest report, police were able to identify Dungo as a Krispy Kreme delivery driver after looking at nearby surveillance videos which captured moments before, during, and after the deadly crash. Evidence was also left on the street, including a broken mirror with a part number.

The report said one video clearly showed the Krispy Kreme delivery box truck traveling westbound on Charleston and the pedestrian (Gomez) jaywalking across the westbound lanes and getting hit by the front right side of the truck around 4 a.m. The video shows the driver stopping the truck, getting out and looking at the damage, making a U-turn in the direction of the pedestrian but never stopping.

Image of box truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on Dec. 28, 2021. (Credit: LVMPD)

The report said Dungo continued making deliveries and reported the crash an hour later to his boss but said he struck a large construction cone and caused damage to the truck near Boulder Highway and Charleston.

When police interviewed Dungo, he said he heard a noise as if he hit something but when he checked his truck he didn’t see any damage and when he made a U-turn to look, he didn’t see anything so he drove off, the report said. He told police the damage to his truck happened at Eastern and U.S. 95 which was a different location from what he reported to his work and from where Gomez was struck and killed.

Dungo was taken into custody on hit-and-run charges.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, the judge said Dungo would be released on electronic monitoring. His next court date is Jan. 5, 2022/