LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man driving a three-wheeled vehicle has died following a crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.

It happened at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Nellis Boulevard near Washington Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to a crash between a white sedan and a three-wheeled vehicle.

The male driver of the three-wheeled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital for an unknown reason.

Nellis Boulevard and Harris Avenue were closed in both directions as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD Traffic Bureau.