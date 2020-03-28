Driver not wearing seatbelt suffers critical injuries in south valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a driver, who was not wearing her seatbelt, suffered critical injuries in a crash Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Windmill Lane, east of Carob Way in the south valley.

According to police, a Lexus was traveling eastbound on Windmill approaching the intersection of Carob Way when the driver, for and unknown reason, crossed left of the center median and entered the eastbound travel lanes.

The Lexus then left the roadway and struck the brick retaining wall to the rear of a residence on the north side of the roadway.

Then, police say, the driver went back on the roadway and collided with a Dodge Charger that was traveling eastbound.

During the collision, large pieces of brick from the wall was thrown throughout the scene. A third car received damage during the collision.

Police say the driver of the Lexus was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred and was thrown from her vehicle and into the roadway.

Witnesses immediately ran to help and medical personnel transported the driver to Sunrise Hospital Trauma where she remains in critical condition.

Police suspect the 36-year-old driver of the Lexus was impaired during the time of the crash. The driver’s of the Dodge and Mercedes Benz remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police say.

The crash is under investigation.