LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman has been arrested in a Saturday night crash that killed another driver on Bonanza Road at N. 21st Street.

Takiyah Loraine Branham faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in death. According to a Metro police arrest report, police believe she was driving at least twice the 35 mph speed limit before the collision.

Police said the speedometer in the black 2007 Mercedes-Benz C230 she was driving was locked at 82 mph — a common occurrence during a crash, when the speedometer loses power in a collision, according to officers. In addition to that, evidence at the scene showed skid marks 72 feet before the collision. The Mercedes has Arizona license plates, and Branham’s address is in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Branham was taken to UMC Trauma after the crash that killed William Alvarado, who was driving a dark gray 2006 BMW 325i.

The collision occurred just after 8 p.m. when the BMW made a left turn across traffic, going from northbound 21st Street to westbound Bonanza Road, according to the arrest report. The Mercedes was eastbound on Bonanza.

Traffic on eastbound Bonanza frequently exceeds the 35 mph speed limit in that area, coming down a steep hill from Maryland Parkway. The road is wide, and bordered by houses.

The impact occurred on the driver’s side of Alvarado’s BMW, and he was pronounced dead at UMC less than an hour after the crash, according to the report.

Ages for the victim and the suspect were not provided, but the arrest report indicates Branham is 40 to 41 years old. The age and cause of death of Alvarado will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives at the crash scene said the BMW spun 167 feet down Bonanza by the impact. The Mercedes went another 86 feet down the road before it stopped.

Blood samples were taken from Branham as evidence, but toxicology reports are not available at this time.