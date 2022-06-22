LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Faith Lutheran High School in the west Las Vegas valley, according to Metro police. Hualapai Way is closed while police investigate.

The crash on Hualapai near Charleston Boulevard occurred at about 3:30 a.m.

Police investigate a crash early Wednesday on Hualapai Way near Charleston Boulevard. (Armando Navarro / 8NewsNow)

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a wall. The driver was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Detectives are investigating at the scene, and Hualapai will remain closed from Charleston to Homestretch Drive during the investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.