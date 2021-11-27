Driver killed in single-car crash that splits car into 2 pieces, Metro police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a high-speed single-vehicle crash late Friday in the east valley that split the vehicle into two parts, according to Metro police.

Metro police report the driver of a burgundy 2006 Chrysler 300 was southbound on Hollywood Boulevard when the vehicle spun and hit a large utility support pole at Turtle Hill Road, just south of Stewart Avenue.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The driver lost control and the car began to rotate counterclockwise as it slid to the southeast, crossing the northbound lanes of Hollywood.

The driver’s death marks the 131st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.

The collision remains under investigation.