Driver killed in rollover crash near Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Boulder City on May 23. The incident occurred on U.S. 95, south of mile marker 42, around 3 a.m.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a blue Ford Ranger pickup traveling southbound on 95 left the roadway for unknown reasons. It entered the right-side dirt shoulder, then suddenly reentered the roadway and overturned.

The unrestrained driver, identified as 23-year-old Zachary Reynolds of Fort Mohave, Arizona, was partially ejected. He died from his injuries on scene.

This is NHP Southern Command’s 26th fatal crash and 32nd fatality for 2021.