Driver killed in I-11 crash on July 1 identified as 28-year-old Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old Las Vegas man died in a crash early on July 1 that tied up traffic as authorities shut down southbound Interstate 11 during the investigation.

Alex Gonzalez died at the scene when the silver Chevrolet Cruze he was driving slammed into the back of a parked flatbed trailer on the right-side paved shoulder of the highway. The front of the Chevrolet Cruze struck the rear of the flatbed trailer and went underneath the flatbed.

Related Content NHP investigates 2 fatal overnight crashes on Las Vegas valley freeways

The semi pulling the trailer was out of service, and had orange reflectors behind the flatbed, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The driver of the semi was out of the vehicle, standing on the right paved shoulder when the crash occurred. That driver was not injured.

(Courtesy, Nevada Highway Patrol)

A passenger in the Chevrolet was transported to Henderson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 39th fatal crash resulting in 47 fatalities for 2021.