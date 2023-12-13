LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when he crashed after traveling through an intersection at a high rate of speed and failed to make a turn, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The crash was reported around 10:29 p.m. on Sloan Lane at East Charleston Boulevard. Police said the driver left the roadway a the T-intersection and struck several fixed objects before the car overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity. His death is the 148th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.