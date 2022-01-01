Driver killed following a high-speed car crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after a high-speed vehicle crash in North Las Vegas early Saturday.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Commerce while approaching Alexander when he sped into a left turn lane and struck a stopped Toyota SUV.

The impact caused the driver of the Dodge, a male in his 30s who was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to UMC, where he later died.

The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Speed and alcohol impairment are suspected as factors in the collision.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.