Driver killed after being ejected from vehicle

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-15 southbound near the US 93 exit. NHP officials say it happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the 24-year-old male driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner lost control of his vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle then overturned, partially ejecting the driver. NHP says it appears he was not wearing a seat belt.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not the only person in the vehicle. A female passenger was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is off the roadway and there are no closures in place at the time.

The crash is under investigation.