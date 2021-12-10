Driver involved in fatal downtown crash arrested for impairment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver was arrested early Friday morning for impairment following a deadly crash that claimed the life of one person in downtown Las Vegas.

The crash was reported around 1:52 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue.

According to Meto police, the driver of a Jeep was traveling eastbound on Gass and ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard, colliding with a Toyota headed northbound. The passenger in the Toyota was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries received in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.