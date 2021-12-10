Driver involved in fatal downtown crash arrested for impairment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver was arrested early Friday morning for impairment following a deadly crash that claimed the life of one person in downtown Las Vegas.

The crash was reported around 1:52 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue.

According to Meto police, the driver of a Jeep was traveling eastbound on Gass and ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard, colliding with a Toyota headed northbound. The passenger in the Toyota was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries received in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories