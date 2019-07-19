Driver involved in deadly crash pleads guilty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver charged in a crash that left one person dead and two others injured entered a guilty plea Friday.

Victor Castro-Solano, 20, pleaded guilty to felony reckless driving for a crash that occurred March 8 on Nellis Boulevard north of E. Sahara Avenue, killing 47-year-old Michael Guild. According to police, Castro-Solano lost control and struck three pedestrians at a bus stop structure.

Initially, he was charged with felony DUI but a toxicology report taken after the crash showed he had no narcotics or alcohol in his system. The charges were reduced.

His sentencing is set for Aug. 28.

