LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man left in critical condition from a car accident last Sunday has died from his injuries.

On Aug. 27, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a car crash on East Bonanza Road and North Mojave Road. According to police, a white Ford F-350 pick-up truck was driving east in the center two-way lane on East Mojave Road, preparing to turn left into a private drive, when a gold Hyundai was driving east on East Bonanza Road at a high speed.

The Hyundai failed to stay in its lane and veered into the center two-way turn lane, hitting the right rear corner of the Ford, an LVMPD release stated.

The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed the Hyundai driver died from his injuries.

The driver’s death marks the 98th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.