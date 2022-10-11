LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A stolen vehicle crashed into a marked Metro patrol unit after two attempted stops near the Las Vegas Strip, according to police.

On Monday just after 3:50 p.m., police located a stolen vehicle near the Strip. Officers attempted to perform a vehicle stop and then the suspect fled, according to police.

After a short time, police found the vehicle again and attempted another vehicle stop. The suspect stopped and then intentionally crashed into a marked patrol unit near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue and then fled again.

The LVMPD Air Unit arrived and followed the vehicle to Oakey Boulevard and Rexford Drive where it crashed into a parked vehicle.

Vehicle pursuit near the Las Vegas Strip (KLAS)

The suspect was taken into custody and an officer was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are preliminary at this time and may change after further investigation. Check back for updates.