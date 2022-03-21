NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had cocaine and other drugs in his system, the Clark County coroner said Monday.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, was driving a Dodge Challenger on Jan. 29 when he ran a red light at more than 100 mph at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue, crashing into several cars. Four children and four adults were killed. Seven members of a family were in one vehicle.

Urine and blood tests found cocaine, PCP and alcohol in Robinson’s system, autopsy and toxicology reports said.

Gary Dean Robinson (NLVPD/KLAS)

Robinson’s cause of death is labeled as blunt force injuries. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

According to court records, Robinson pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 for speeding up to 10 miles over the speed limit on Dec. 9, 2021. He paid a $150 fine.