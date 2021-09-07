UPDATE: Driver in Monday fatal crash charged with DUI, possession of psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested after a fatal head-on crash Monday morning in the northwest valley faces a stack of charges including DUI and possession of psychedelic mushrooms and cocaine, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Alejandro Carrion, 27, is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Thursday court hearing. He is held on $8,000 bail, down from an original amount of $14,000.

A 64-year-old woman was killed in the crash on West Farm Road near Tenaya Way, not far from Gilcrease Orchard. She was identified as Susan Villella by the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

A bicyclist witnessed the crash and called police at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Alejandro Carrion (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said the bicyclist saw an eastbound white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV cross over the center median into the westbound lanes on Farm Road. The bicyclist reported that he was struck by debris from the collision.

According to the arrest report, the bicyclist could tell that the woman, who was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius, did not survive the crash. So he went to assists the other driver.

Carrion was transported to UMC Trauma with minor injuries.

The bicyclist said he smelled “a strong odor of alcohol coming from Carrion’s breath,” according to the arrest report.

Officers responding to the scene reported the same thing.

Police found two small plastic bags in Carrion’s wallet, according to the arrest report. One was found to have Psilocybin mushrooms, and the other had just over a gram of cocaine.

In statements to police, Carrion said he was going about 45 mph at the time of the collision. He said he had come from Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya after a night of partying at bars.

Carrion faces charges that include: