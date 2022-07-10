LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has turned himself in to North Las Vegas police following a deadly crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, the driver identified as Marc Anthony Olivas, 25, was driving in a “reckless manner” southbound on Pecos Road near Gowan Road when he struck a light pole, and then a bicyclist, killing him. The truck then hit a wall.

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a truck and bicyclist on July 9, 2022. (KLAS)

Olivas is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid license.

The crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.