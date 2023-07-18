LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a person in June has been taken into custody by police, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Mikel Morgan II, 23, of North Las Vegas, was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash on East Sahara Avenue near State Street just east of the Las Vegas Strip on June 22.

According to LVMPD officials, a black sedan traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue, approaching the intersection at State Street, struck a silver sedan making a left turn on Sahara Avenue. The collision sent the black sedan into a nearby person.

Police said Morgan exited the vehicle and ran after the collision. The person struck in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has yet to identify the victim who died. Morgan will face charges related to the collision, police said.