LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is in critical condition after a crash near downtown Las Vegas Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near Eastern and Charleston.

Metro Police say the driver of an Audi was traveling northbound on Eastern from Charleston when he lost control. The vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and was t-boned by a white Toyota SUV on the passenger side.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are on-scene.