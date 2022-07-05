LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old man faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in death after a July 4 crash in North Las Vegas.

Brandon K. Iglesias was booked on reckless driving charges after the Monday afternoon crash near Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street.

Investigators with the North Las Vegas Police Department said Iglesias was driving westbound on Deer Springs at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred near the intersection. Two women in their 20s were in a sedan that was northbound on Gliding Eagle, and the woman in the passenger’s seat was pronounced dead at UMC. The name of the victim has not been released.

In addition to the felony reckless driving charge, Iglesias was booked on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving with disregard for safety of persons/property.

He is being held without bail at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.