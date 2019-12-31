Driver ID’d in crash that killed woman on Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police identified the driver of a 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML320 involved in a fatal collision on Monday afternoon.

Marsha Stewart Byrd, 61, survived after her Mercedes collided with a 2006 Toyota Camry on Tropical Parkway east of Torry Pines Avenue. The 53-year-old driver of the Camry was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, but she died.

Police said excessive speed was a factor in the collision, which happened just before 4 p.m., closing several roads in the area for hours. Investigating officers believe the driver of the Mercedes was impaired, and the investigation is continuing.

The area of the crash has wide, unimproved shoulders, and witnesses told police the Mercedes was speeding and passing moving traffic when it entered the shoulder to the right of the travel lane. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle when attempting to re-enter the single travel lane, crossing the center line and colliding with the eastbound Camry before rolling over and coming to rest on the other side of the road.

The crash marks the 112th traffic fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction in 2019.