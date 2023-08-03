LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pickup truck collided with an SUV, which overturned near the bottom of a freeway off-ramp in Henderson Thursday morning.

Nevada State Police troopers responded to a call at about 7:45 a.m. at U.S. 95 and Auto Show Drive, where they found a Honda SUV overturned. The driver of that vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus, according to Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

The scene of a crash in Henderson at Auto Show Drive and U.S. 95.

An investigation determined a black Toyota Tundra pickup failed to stay in its travel lane, traveling into the shoulder of the offramp and into the intersection at Auto Show Drive.

The truck collided with the SUV , which was facing eastbound at a red traffic signal.

Nevada State Police said the man driving the truck was driving in “a reckless manner approaching slow traffic” as it exited the freeway. Impairment is not suspected at this time, and police did not disclose if the man was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.