LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. According to police, a pedestrian was struck by possibly a black pick-up truck while crossing the road at Washington at Lena. The truck was traveling east on Washington.

Following the crash, police said the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Washington is closed in both directions between Lena and Pecos.