LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian died Mar. 11 following a traffic collision on Mar. 9 just before 2:30 a.m. on D. Street City Parkway Connector north of F. Street.

According to police, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Wilson Avenue, which becomes D. Street City Parkway Connector, in the far right lane, and two people were sleeping on the sidewalk on the southern side of the street.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the sidewalk, striking both people. The vehicle then fled the scene of the collision northbound on the D. Street City Parkway Connector.

The pedestrians were transported to UMC Trauma. Only one was pronounced deceased Mar. 11, and the condition of the other pedestrian is unknown.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 29th traffic-related fatal collision in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) jurisdiction in 2022, and the collision is still under investigation.