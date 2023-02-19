LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane of travel, drove over the sidewalk and struck a block wall late Saturday in the east valley, then left behind the truck and his two injured passengers before fleeing the scene, Metro police said.

The two passengers, girls 19 months and 9 years of age, were taken by ambulance to UMC Medical Center, according to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One was critically injured, and the other had minor injuries, police said.

A Saturday night crash that injured two girls, ages 19 months and 9 years, happened north of the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Spanish Drive, police said.

The crash happened at about 11:19 p.m. when the driver, a man, 28, of a 2004 Nissan Titan, traveling north on Spanish Drive, north of Spanish View Lane, crossed into the southbound travel lane, drove onto the sidewalk and “impacted a block wall,” the release said.

The driver brought the passengers to a secondary location — police did not specify where — left the passengers and the truck and “fled the area before police arrived,” the release said.

The released also said it was unknown whether the driver had been injured.

Anyone with more information can call Metro’s collision investigation section, 702-828-3786, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or by visiting CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.