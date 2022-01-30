NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who police said is responsible for killing himself and eight others in a crash Saturday ran a red light at more than 100 mph, striking several other cars.

The driver, Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, was driving northbound on Commerce Street when he crashed into traffic on Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

Seven of the victims were traveling together in a Toyota Siena, a minivan, at the time of the crash.

They have been identified as North Las Vegas residents: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Robinson’s passenger was identified Monday as Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, of North Las Vegas.

Robinson’s Dodge Challenger hit the minivan, which then hit a Ford Fusion. All three vehicles then hit several other cars.

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

As of Sunday night, police did not know if Robinson was impaired. Six people survived the crash, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was sending a team to investigate alongside North Las Vegas police.