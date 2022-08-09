LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating after another deadly crash Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle, described as an older model white pickup truck, fled the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

No other details have been released. This is a developing story