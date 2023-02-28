LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver who they say hit and injured a child before taking off last Friday night.

The incident happened near Buffalo Drive and Vegas Drive on Friday, Feb. 24 at approximately 6:20 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say a juvenile was crossing Vegas Drive east of Buffalo Drive when a mid-sized black or dark-colored SUV hit the child knocking her to the ground.

First responders took the unidentified girl to a hospital where she was admitted with “substantial injuries,” police said.

The SUV may have damage to the driver’s side front bumper or driver’s side mirror from hitting the girl. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound through Buffalo Drive on Vegas Drive.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact Detective Fernandez at (702) 828-2892 or Detective LeBaron at (702) 828-8547 at any time of the day or night.