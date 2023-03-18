LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in southwest Las Vegas left one man fighting for his life and another in jail Friday night, police said.

On Friday at approximately 11:27 p.m., a pickup truck traveling westbound on Pebble Road ran a stop sign at Fort Apache Road and collided with a compact vehicle, investigators from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The front of the pickup struck the right side of the compact, and both vehicles settled in a dirt lot to the northwest of the collision, investigators said. The driver of the compact, identified as a 50-year-old man from Las Vegas, had to be cut out from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he faces life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the truck was administered “standardized field sobriety tests,” police said, which he failed. Identified as Jose Hilasaca-Vilcasan, 32, of Las Vegas, police say he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and “booked accordingly.”

Police continue to investigate the crash.