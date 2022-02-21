Driver facing DUI charges following crash that left 2 critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people were injured, two critically, in a crash Sunday evening caused by a driver under the influence of alcohol, according to Las Vegas police.

The crash was reported around 6:34 p.m. at E. Sahara Avenue and Maroney Avenue, just east of Maryland Parkway.

According to Metro police, a driver identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Valerie Leal was in a Scion TC headed west on Sahara Avenue at a “high rate of speed” when she crashed into a Dodge Dart headed that was headed east on Sahara and making a left turn in front of her. The 25-year-old male driver of the Dart was critically injured as was his 39-year-old female passenger.

All three were transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Metro police said it was determined Leal was impaired and she was booked in absentia for two counts of DUI resulting in substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving involving death or personal injury.

The crash remains under investigation.