LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver is facing several charges including reckless driving after Las Vegas Metropolitan police said he failed to stop when they attempted to pull him over.

Las Vegas Metro police R.A.I.D. officers said they spotted him driving recklessly at least three times across the northwest valley near Durango Drive and Moccasin Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer take a driver into custody on reckless driving charges in August 2023 (LVMPD/Facebook)

Each time officers attempted to pull the driver over they said the driver would take off at a high rate of speed.

Police were eventually able to locate the driver at his home and take him into custody, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest Area Command Facebook page.

The driver now faces several charges that are listed below.

Driver to disobey a peace officer, felony (3 counts)

Endangering other persons/property

Disregard for the safety of person/property (4 counts)

Reckless driving, misdemeanor (4 counts)

Basic speed 31 mph over the limit, misdemeanor (3 counts)

DUI/Drug charges (1 count)

Police did not disclose the identity of the driver or the date that the arrest took place.