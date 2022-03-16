LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is multiple charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash and then running from the scene.

According to court documents, Pedro Martinez Ocampo, 36, was booked into the North Las Vegas jail following a crash on Decatur Boulevard south of Gowan Road Tuesday evening.

Deadly crash near Gowan and Decatur 3/15/22 (Photo Credit: KLAS)

North Las Vegas police said Ocampo, who was driving a pickup truck, was speeding on Decatur when he hit a car, killing the driver.

The driver has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer as 64-year-old Steven Joseph Ehresmann or North Las Vegas. He was close to his home at the time of the crash.

Ocampo is facing the following charges:

DUI resulting in death

Reckless driving resulting in death

Possession of a firearm while under the influence

Leaving the scene/hit-and-run

Ocampo did run from the scene but police were able to find him and take him into custody.