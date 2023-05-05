LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is facing charges after striking and killing a man who was standing in the middle of the road late Thursday evening.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, Jamie Rodriquez Jr., 26, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck northbound on S. Rainbow Boulevard, north of Windmill Lane, when he struck a pedestrian standing in the middle of the road just before 11 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said Rodriguez showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested. He is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI, and possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He is due to make his first appearance in court on Friday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m.

The death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality for 2023 until the coroner completes an investigation of the pedestrian’s death, Metro said.