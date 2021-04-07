Driver faces DUI charges in crash that killed 3, including child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona man is facing several charges, including DUI, following a deadly crash that left three members of an Idaho family dead on U.S. 95 near Scotty’s Junction.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 27 just before 4 p.m. in the afternoon and caused the highway to be closed for several hours.

Crash on U.S. 95 near MM 99 in Nye County. (Photo credit: NHP)

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Tyler Kennedy of Tolleson, Arizona is facing the following:

3 counts – DUI resulting in death

2 counts – DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm

5 counts – Reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm

1 count – Possession of a controlled substance

1 count – Possession of drug paraphernalia

1 count – Failure to drive on right half of road

1 count – Driving with canceled drivers license

1 count – No seatbelt

According to NHP, Kennedy was traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on US 95 when he partially entered the southbound lane and struck Toyota Highlander carrying two adults and their three children. Both adults and one of the children were killed in the crash. The family was from Victor, Idaho and traveling for spring break.