Driver faces 2 felony DUI charges in Saturday wrong-way crash on US Highway 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 26-year old North Las Vegas man has been arrested on two felony DUI charges and a misdemeanor charge of driving the wrong way in connection with a Saturday crash that killed two men.

Juan Cruz-Mexia, who is under arrest as he recovers at University Medical Center, was identified Wednesday by the Nevada Highway Patrol as the driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 95 at Rancho Drive. He is charged with two counts of DUI resulting in death.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Porfirio Robledo Gonzalez, 71, and his adult son, Rodolfo Robledo Aguilera, 42, were killed in the crash.

Robledo Aguilera was driving a Toyota pickup and Gonzalez was a passenger when the trucks collided, sending debris across the road and closing northbound U.S. 95 on a busy holiday weekend.

The gray Silverado was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 from the Rancho northbound off ramp just after 8 a.m. when the crash occurred. The truck caught fire during the crash.

NHP said a white Chevrolet Silverado that was behind the Toyota tried to steer and avoid the collision, causing its left rear to strike the right rear of the Toyota during the crash.

After the initial impact involving the gray Silverado and the Toyota, the Silverado rotated and struck a black Volkswagen Passat that was northbound.

The crash is the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 27th fatal crash resulting in 34 fatalities for 2021.