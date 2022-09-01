LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police investigators estimate a pickup truck was going at least 80 mph when it crashed Tuesday just outside fire department headquarters on Losee Road.

The driver had only minor injuries, police said.

The posted speed limit on Losee Road is 45 mph.

A photo of the truck shows extensive damage to the truck, but it’s unclear if the truck rolled over before coming to rest just in front of the administration building’s sign on the southeast corner of the intersection at Losee and Frehner Road, just north of Alexander Road. Losee is often busy with truck traffic between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

“#NLVPD would like to remind everyone there is no need for this speed!” according to a social media post. “Please slow down!”

No additional details about the crash were released.