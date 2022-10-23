LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the west central Las Vegas valley that caused a driver to be ejected from their vehicle, according to police.

On Sunday just before 6:30 p.m., a sedan and SUV crashed near the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition.

According to RTC, as of 7:18 p.m., the roadway at Decatur Boulevard and Churchill Avenue is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan other routes.

Traffic investigators are currently investigating the crash. Check back for updates.