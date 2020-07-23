Driver dies several weeks after crash between SUV and semi

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A victim has died following a crash between an SUV and a semi late last month. Police say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on June 30 at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard & Radwick.

According to police investigation, the semi truck was reportedly traveling eastbound on Lake Mead toward the intersection as the SUV was attempting to turn left from Radwick onto Lake Mead. The semi truck hit the left side of the SUV.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to UMC. The 79-year-old driver was later pronounced deceased on July 19. The passenger, a 48-year-old female, only suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the semi truck remained on the scene and was not impaired. Police did not say who was at fault in the incident. No one has been charged at this time.