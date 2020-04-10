Driver dies in single-vehicle crash, road closed for investigation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas. It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday near Simmons Street and Citizen Avenue.

Police say a Chevy Colorado was headed southbound on Simmons when it left the roadway. It then hit two light poles and a bus shelter.

The driver, who was the only person involved, died at the scene. Police are now working to identify him.

Simmons Street is closed between Cheyenne and Carey for the next few hours. Please avoid the area.