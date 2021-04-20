Driver dies from injuries sustained nearly two months after crash on Tropicana Avenue, Torrey Pines Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, February 21 around 11:01 a.m., an auto versus auto traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

A preliminary report indicated that a 2008 Dodge Caliber was traveling westbound on Tropicana Avenue approaching the Torrey Pines Drive intersection.

According to a witness, the 2005 Lexus ES 330 started to turn left when the traffic signal turned red, as the other vehicle entered the intersection. As a result, a traffic collision occurred when the front of the Dodge impacted the left side of the Lexus.

Only the driver of the Lexus was transported to the hospital from the scene, according to the report. Police say the Dodge’s driver remained at the collision scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

Hospital staff determined the driver of Lexus suffered non-life-threatening injuries at that time.

Based on the injury assessment, LVMPD Fatal Detail was not requested and did not respond to the collision scene.

Today, Tuesday, April 20, LVMPD Fatal Detail was notified by the Coroner’s Office that the driver of the Lexus succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced deceased.

The driver’s death marks the 35th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.