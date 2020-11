LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of an SUV is dead following a single-vehicle crash at Lindell and Russell roads in the southwest Valley Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3:38 p.m.

Police say the Chevrolet struck a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection. Medical personnel pronounced the adult male driver dead on scene.

There were reportedly no other occupants in the vehicle.

Westbound and eastbound Russell are closed at Lindell. Avoid the area.