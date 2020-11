LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Flamingo just east of Tenaya in the southwest Valley. This is the second fatal crash of its kind to happen in the area on Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle struck an electric pole. The driver was dead on scene.

Both directions of Flamingo between Tenaya and Sandalwood Drive are expected to be closed until about midnight-1 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.