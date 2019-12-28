Driver dies after striking tree in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says the driver of a single vehicle crash is dead after he struck a palm tree in the northwest valley Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Oso Blanca Road and Grand Teton Drive.

Officials say the driver was heading northbound on Oso Blanca, approaching Farm Road, when he drifted toward the sidewalk and struck a palm tree in the area.

The driver was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead, according to Metro. Traffic was temporarily closed between Farm Road and Durango Drive.

LVMPD Fatal is investigating the crash and trying to confirm if it is medical related.